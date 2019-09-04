Brett Pitman airs frustrations at lack of Portsmouth playing time after delivering classy winner against Crawley

Have your say

Brett Pitman vented his frustrations at being left on the sidelines as he fired a match-winning statement to Kenny Jackett.

The Blues captain left the bench to volley a classy winner as Pompey began the defence of the EFL Trophy with victory against Crawley.

Pitman has not started a game this season for his side and has picked up just a late, late cameo against Coventry in the past four fixtures.

The man who’s bagged 39 goals since arriving at Fratton Park in 2017 admitted it’s hard to take being a peripheral figure in Jackett’s squad.

And the lack of game time of any form in recent weeks has been particularly testing for the arrival from Ipswich.

Pitman believes Jackett is aware of exactly how he feels.

He said: ‘Of course it is (frustrating). The manager knows that.

‘He’s been around long enough to know I’ll be frustrated, the same as other people.

‘It’s a frustration not to play if you train all week and are fit and have no outlet to go and play. It’s frustrating and it’s difficult.

‘I’d like to say I’ve got slightly better (at handling being left out), but I’m not sure I have if I’m being honest!

‘There’s a definite frustration when you don’t play and then go home on a Saturday night.

‘For me, it feels like you’re not contributing when you’re not playing,

‘Even when you come on for two or three minutes it feels like you’re contributing.

‘When you’re not playing at all and not getting any minutes you just feel like you’re not contributing.’

Pitman’s goal lit up the night in front of a crowd of 3,784 as he produced a quality back-to-goal volley to fire home Brandon Haunstrup’s corner.

After plenty of chances were passed up against the League Two side, the calibre of the finish undoubtedly stood out.

Pitman stated he couldn’t see many of the other men in Jackett’s squad producing a goal of a similar nature.

He added: ‘That goal was pure instinct.

‘I’m not being big headed, but I don’t think there’s that many players in our team who could score that goal, if I’m honest.

‘A goal’s a goal if it goes in off your head, your foot, your back or you bum. If it’s 30 yards or a yard it doesn’t matter, to be honest.

‘It’s nice to do it, though. It does give you confidence.

‘It’s just trying to wait patiently for a place in the team in the league. We’ll see what happens.’