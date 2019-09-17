Brett Pitman handed first Portsmouth start of season for visit of Burton

Have your say

Brett Pitman has been handed his maiden start of the season as Pompey take on Burton.

The striker had occupied Kenny Jackett’s bench for the previous nine matches in all competitions.

However, he’s named in the Blues’ starting XI for tonight’s resumption of League One commitments, with Nigel Clough’s team visiting Fratton Park.

He joins fit-again Ryan Williams in making Pompey’s line-up for the first time this term.

With Marcus Harness injured, the Australian is given the nod on the right wing, following his comeback from the bench against Norwich under-21s at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie and Ronan Curtis all return from international duty to come straight back into the team.

Meanwhile, Christian Burgess continues at right-back, with James Bolton on the bench.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Burgess, Naylor, Downing, Haunstrup, Close, McCrorie, Williams, Pitman, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Harrison, Bolton, Cannon, Evans, Hawkins.