Bright Portsmouth hope departs Fratton after league breakthrough last term

The promising midfielder, who made his full Blues league bow at the end of the last season, has joined Hawks on a season-long loan.

Jewitt-White links up with the National League South side for a second time on a temporary basis, after spending pre-season as part of John Mousinho’s set-up.

The 19-year-old scored against another of his former loan sides, making an impression in the 3-1 win at Gosport last month.

The Hayling Island lad is highly thought of at Fratton Park, after being handed a professional contract last year.

Jewitt-White was given another one-year deal in the summer, with Mousinho twice using the former Oaklands School pupil in league action after his arrival in January.

That makes it seven senior appearances for the Wales age-group international, after previous EFL Trophy action for Pompey.

Jewitt-White will go straight into Jamie Collins’ squad ahead of their league opener at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

He has previously spoken of his determination to make the grade at the club he supports and has emerged through the academy ranks with.

Jewitt-White spoke of his full debut against Accrington in April being the best moment of his life for a talent who grew up watching Pompey from the Fratton End.

He stated he wanted Blues first-team involvement this season after the Gosport warm-up win in pre-season, although underlining he would be happy to go out on loan to get regular minutes with Pompey stacked with midfield options.

Speaking after the Gosport win, Jewitt-White said: I’m from the area, so I just want to play for Pompey as much as I can and do well in my career.

‘I’m enjoying it so far, so hopefully I can impress enough to stay around.