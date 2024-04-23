Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Rafferty is eager to commit himself to Pompey - should they want him for their Championship return.

The dependable right-back has been a mainstay of the League One title-winning side, with 41 appearances this season.

However, he’s among 14 players out of contract at the season’s end, with all discussions on any new deals having been put on hold until the outcome of the Blues’ promotion bid.

Joe Rafferty and his children celebrate Pompey's League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Certainly Rafferty has been a popular performer since arriving on a free transfer from Preston in June 2022 under Danny Cowley.

And the 30-year-old is keen to remain at Fratton Park for the next stage of their exciting progress under John Mousinho.

The ex-Liverpool apprentice told The News: ‘I am out of contract and now promotion is all wrapped up we’ll probably sit down and see what needs to be done.

‘I would love to stay if it’s the right thing to do. I would definitely stay, I enjoy it down here.

‘It’s a brilliant, brilliant club, we’ve had a fantastic season. When I came here I had one thing on my mind and that was to get this club up.

‘I actually feel a bit proud of myself, this is probably the first time in my career I’ve been able to achieve something I have set myself out to do. It has been amazing, hopefully there’s more to come.

‘I have played the majority of games, apart from suspension and a neck injury, but I know I’ve played quite well and personally feel I’ve had a really good season.

‘Hopefully there’s more to come next year, we will see.’

For Rafferty, this represents his second career promotion, having reached League One with Rochdale in 2013-14.

At the time he was aged 20 and enjoying his second season in senior football - now, 10 years later, he can savour more glory.

Rafferty added: ‘Barnsley was unbelievable.

‘I’ve waited a long time for my second promotion, the first time I didn't think I really appreciated it as I was a kid. And to do it at a club like this and celebrate with all these fans is unbelievable.

‘When Shocks scored, I was screaming at the fans who ran on to celebrate to get off because I didn’t want any more time added on. They got excited, that's completely fine, they've waited a long time for scenes like this.