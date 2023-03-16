The Blues’ top scorer has pinpointed Joe Pigott as an attacking figure he wants to line up with in the starting XI, over the final 10 games of the season.

And Bishop feels the pair’s close relationship off the pitch can reap benefits for John Mousinho’s side on it.

Pigott backed up his man-of-the-match performance against Sheffield Wednesday, with a goal and another decent showing against Accrington on Tuesday.

The night took a downturn for the Ipswich Town loanee, however, when he was dismissed after converging with keeper Toby Savin with 24 minutes remaining.

Boss John Mousinho indicated Pompey would appeal that decision in an effort to get Pigott’s three-match ban overturned – before deciding not to do so.

An appeal was something Bishop was keen to see take place, with the 20-goal man hungry to play in the same team as the 29-year-old.

Mousinho has deployed the former Wimbledon man in a deep-lying role in the past two games, dovetailing with Bishop leading the line.

Colby Bishop wants to see more of Joe Pigott for Pompey.

It’s something that’s not happened with a great deal of regularity this season, with Pigott used more as back-up to Bishop under Danny Cowley.

The former Accrington man is clear, however, he feels the pair can work together in the same starting line-up.

And that is something he’d like to see more of before the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Bishop said: ‘Pigs is playing really well. He was man of the match in the last game, he’s played against Accrington and scored.

‘He is playing really well again, so it (the red card) is frustrating. For me it’s a bad decision that’s let him down.

‘Pigs is a brilliant player. You go through tough patches, but the good players rise to the top.

‘I thought he was brilliant last Saturday and I thought he was brilliant again against Accrington.

‘I wanted the decision rescinded so we can play together, because I think we work really well.

‘I enjoy playing with Pigs, we’re good friends off the pitch.

