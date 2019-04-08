Have your say

Pompey are enjoying the best away season in their 98-year Football League association.

While Kenny Jackett’s side also require one more league win on their travels to break a second club record.

Following Saturday’s 3-2 success at Wycombe, the Blues have registered 19 victories on the road in all competitions.

It’s a staggering return from 29 away matches during the 2018-19 campaign, consisting of fixtures in League One, the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup.

That shatters the previous best of 15 away wins during the FA Cup-winning 2007-08 season.

That campaign, which produced Pompey’s highest finish in more than half a century, was also notable for seven-straight Premier League wins away from Fratton Park.

With six additional cup fixtures on the road, including two at Wembley, Harry Redknapp’s team conjured up a memorable season.

However, the current side have long surpassed such achievements in terms of victories on their travels.

Jackett’s troops have won 12 of their 21 league outings to date – two more than any other club in League One.

That tally equals the club’s league record, shared with 2016-17, 2002-03 and 1961-62.

With at least two away games remaining – Burton and Sunderland – the Blues could well exceed that figure.

Still, the overall total of 19 comfortably outstrips every other return since Pompey entered the Football League in 1920-21.

Aside from 12 League One away wins, there have been cup conquests at Crawley, Maidenhead, Rochdale, Norwich, Southend, Bury and finally Wembley against Sunderland.

Looking back, Redknapp’s memorable 2002-03 Division One title-winning side was underpinned by 12 victories on the road.

However, their sole cup match away from Fratton Park was at Manchester United in the FA Cup, resulting in a 4-1 defeat.

Paul Cook led the Blues to the League Two crown in 2016-17, an achievement bolstered by 12 wins on their travels.

Yet, in the same campaign, there were losses at Coventry and Yeovil in the two away cup fixtures.

Under the guidance of George Smith, the 1961-62 Division Three title-winning season totalled 14 travelling victories.

In addition to 12 league wins, there were also League Cup successes at Barrow and Derby County.