And the Leigh Park banger has pinpointed Fratton Park as the perfect setting to take on the former Love Island star, brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

First the 35-year-old needs to take care of business as he put his English crown on the line against Ricky Summers in Wolverhampton tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre has been touted as a future opponent for Fury, after his high-profile victory over American YouTuber Jake Paul.

Joel McIntyre, left, and Tommy Fury

And that is something the 20-5 man is more than open too, once a testing assignment against 18-3-1 Summers is out of the way in enemy territory.

McIntyre felt Fury took care of business in decent fashion against Paul, and had words of praise for the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the the champion still sees Fury as a raw novice in comparison to a pro of his experience.

He said: ‘People have been talking about Tommy Fury and the real level that fight was at.

‘Obviously, it was huge in terms of TV and ticket sales with Jake Paul, but in terms of realistic level Tommy is still a novice.

‘It was maybe area level, moving towards English level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Well, people know I’m the English champion and my name has been mentioned.

‘It’s definitely something I’d look at, once I’ve done my job tonight.

‘I could have a voluntary defence and then it would be a mandatory.

‘Tommy’s coming to that level, and it’s a fight that could definitely happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But really I’m looking at getting the job done here and then moving towards British level.

‘I like Tommy and I think he’s a sound lad.

‘Jake Paul was playing the idiot, but I like how Tommy livened up at the end when it came to fight time.

‘He had to deal with his family saying they’d basically disown him if he lost!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was pressure but he dealt with him I suppose, so good for him.’

McIntyre still has aspirations of fighting at Fratton Park before he hangs up his gloves.

With that being the aim of the likes of Mikey McKinson and the city possessing talent like Lucas Ballingall, Mark Chamberlain and Ebonie Jones, McIntyre would love to bring Fury to PO4.