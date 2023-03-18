News you can trust since 1877
Live

Bristol Rovers 0-1 Portsmouth LIVE: Bishop nets controversial opener for Blues

Pompey are back on the road this afternoon as they face Bristol Rovers.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT

The Blues will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory against Accrington in midweek, which saw Joe Pigott, Reeco Hackett and Colby Bishop all on the scoresheet.

With John Mousinho’s men eyeing an important three points, they’ll also be joined by Directors Eric Eisner and Andy Redman who are making a brief stop from America.

The head coach will be without Pigott who begins his three game suspension after Pompey opted against appealing his red card at the Crown Ground, while Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi could be in contention after their injury absences.

Bristol Rovers v Pompey.
Bristol Rovers v Pompey.
Bristol Rovers v Pompey.
You can follow all the build-up with team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.

LIVE: Bristol Rovers v Pompey

24'

After all of that, Whelan is booked after his protests from the bench. And the officials aren’t too popular with the home fans. Either way, Pompey lead and Bishop has 21 for the season.

19'

The home fans are protesting wildly as they believe Bishop is offside. Bishop made a run in behind, his effort his both posts before finding the net.

18’

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

18'

The corner comes in from Evans but Quansah heads just wide.

17'

Ward then recieves the ball, which Marquis heads on but wins a corner for Bristol.

15'

The hosts go up the other end and Collins has a shot from the edge of the box, which Macey stops excellently.

14'

Rovers initally clear before the ball comes back out Rafferty. His cross, though, is straight into the arms of Belshaw.

13'

Good spell on the ball for Pompey and Rafferty is able to win a corner for the Blues.

10'

Evans’ ball in finds Gibson unmarked in the box but his header is straight at Macey.

9'

Thompson goes in late on Marquis and the Pirates have a free-kick 30-yards out.

