Jevani Brown has been a free agent following his release from Exeter at the end of last season.

However, he denied a second identical charge against a second female on the same date.

Days earlier, a deadline day move to Pompey had fallen through, with the Blues prepared to pay a six-figure fee to land the 14-goal forward.

Instead Brown remained with the Grecians, although didn’t appear for them again following his subsequent February arrest.

The former Colchester man is scheduled to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court on July 7.

In the meantime, Bristol Live are reporting that Joey Barton is closing in on making Brown his third signing of the summer.

Former Exeter man - and one-time Pompey target - Jevani Brown is reportedly set to join Bristol Rovers. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Rovers have already recruited James Wilson and Luke Thomas since the window opened, with Brown set to bolster forward options which include John Marquis and Aaron Collins.

Before his Exeter suspension in February, he had enjoyed a fine season on the pitch, with 12 goals in 27 League One outings.

That brought Brown to the attention of Pompey in the January window, with sporting director Rich Hughes having previously signed him for Forest Green on loan.

He joined Forest Green on a six-month loan from Colchester in January 2020, making five appearances in a campaign curtailed by coronavirus.

However, a scheduled Fratton Park switch in late January collapsed, with Brown remaining at St James Park.

The Grecians subsequently suspended Brown in February after his arrest, yet was still named as the Players’ Player Of The Season.