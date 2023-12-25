Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth team news: Three doubts and five ruled out

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Portsmouth's Boxing Day trip to League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

Portsmouth will aim to shake off any lingering frustration from Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Fleetwood Town when they visit Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day.

Things looked to be going to plan for John Mousinho's side when Colby Bishop fired them in front from the penalty spot just seconds before half-time. However, Pompey were pegged back by a second-half equaliser from Josh Earl that meant the visitors secured a share of the spoils from their visit to Fratton Park.

Mousinho and his squad will face a Rovers side also looking to bounce back from an underwhelming weekend result after they suffered a 3-1 loss at Blackpool on Saturday. That left The Gas sat 12 points adrift of the play-off places as the season approaches its midway point.

Ahead of the Boxing Day meeting at the Memorial Ground, The News assesses the latest injury problem facing both managers as they contend with fitness issues and the hectic festive fixture list.

