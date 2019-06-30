Bryn Morris is tomorrow pencilled in to make his pre-season entrance.

A groin problem has prevented the midfielder’s involvement since the Blues’ return to training on Thursday.

It represents the latest blow to the Pompey career of the 23-year-old, who has been blighted by injuries since his January arrival.

According to Kenny Jackett, Morris’ most recent set-back occurred during fitness work in the build-up to pre-season.

However, following two injections in the problematic groin area, the Blues boss anticipates Morris will feature tomorrow.

He said: ‘Bryn had an injection in his groin, but should be fit by Monday, hopefully it settles down.

‘He has worked very hard and just has some niggles in his groin requiring two injections, which should clear it up.

‘It has happened while working through the summer, it’s one of those things, he’s a really fit lad who’s in the gym all the time and perhaps has overstretched.

‘He had an assessment at the start of the week, the fella felt there was no structural damage, no need for an operation, that an injection would settle the area down and he should be able to start on Monday.

‘Hopefully it’s something of nothing, just a niggle in the groin.

‘Bryn’s had a few injuries since joining us, at the back of the knee, the hip, the groin, those sort of things, but they’ve not been considered to be an operation or three months out.’

Morris has been restricted to eight appearances and one goal since his £15,000 arrival in January.