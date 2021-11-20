And praised has been reserved for some of Kenny Jackett’s so-called ‘deadwood’ after both Michael Jacobs and Marcus Harness found the goals in the second half to cancel out Ollie Palmer’s first-half penalty.

Here’s what fans have been saying on Twitter after the Blues came from behind for the first time this season to claim all three points against the Dons...

@LewPeet: Another great win, you can feel the character building in this team!

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Harness celebrates his 89th-minute winner

Also that was 2-0 the penalty was a farce. Morrell changed the game #Pompey

@GavH_: No more than we deserve great come back #Pompey.

@jeffharris_665: I absolutely love it when teams who time waste at Fratton park end up losing!

A much needed 3 points and builds momentum #Pompey

@joeydonsussex: What a fight back from #pompey this could be the turning point for the season.

Kenny Jackett’s deadwood signings strike again for Pompey ..

@Real_Dan_Horton: Tide turning finally ! #Pompey

@Jamesr02_: Can Marcus harness marry me please.

@jimmyjimmy11: I do love a last minute winner.

@jon_glen: Great win great fight #pompey #neverindoubt

@Shovell96: The ref must of been crushed inside when that Harness shot nestled in the bottom corner #Pompey