'Builds momentum... Kenny Jackett’s deadwood signings strike again' - how Portsmouth fans on Twitter reacted to 2-1 win against Wimbledon
Momentum is building at Fratton Park according to Pompey fans on social media after the Blues’ dramatic late win against AFC Wimbledon.
And praised has been reserved for some of Kenny Jackett’s so-called ‘deadwood’ after both Michael Jacobs and Marcus Harness found the goals in the second half to cancel out Ollie Palmer’s first-half penalty.
Here’s what fans have been saying on Twitter after the Blues came from behind for the first time this season to claim all three points against the Dons...
@LewPeet: Another great win, you can feel the character building in this team!
Also that was 2-0 the penalty was a farce. Morrell changed the game #Pompey
@GavH_: No more than we deserve great come back #Pompey.
@jeffharris_665: I absolutely love it when teams who time waste at Fratton park end up losing!
A much needed 3 points and builds momentum #Pompey
@joeydonsussex: What a fight back from #pompey this could be the turning point for the season.
Kenny Jackett’s deadwood signings strike again for Pompey ..
@Real_Dan_Horton: Tide turning finally ! #Pompey
@Jamesr02_: Can Marcus harness marry me please.
@jimmyjimmy11: I do love a last minute winner.
@jon_glen: Great win great fight #pompey #neverindoubt
@Shovell96: The ref must of been crushed inside when that Harness shot nestled in the bottom corner #Pompey
@TheChief657: Some questionable refereeing & poor finishing meant it wasn’t as comfortable as it should have been but we ground out the win. Up the Blues #Pompey