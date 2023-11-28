Colby Bishop netted a first-half penalty for Pompey at Burton, only to suffer a worrying ankle injury shortly after. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey demonstrated their mettle by swiftly bouncing back from their Blackpool humbling - but at a considerable cost.

Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty and Alex Robertson’s maiden Blues goal earned John Mousinho’s men a welcome 2-0 success at struggling Burton.

However, Bishop’s failure to re-emerge for the second half after injuring his left ankle in a Sam Hughes challenge represents a huge worry.

It overshadowed an often workman-like performance from the visitors in their first outing since Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to the Tangerines.

Certainly the Blues were never at their best, nonetheless it was the result which mattered as they returned to winning ways and now only goal difference keeps them off top spot.

Mousinho made two changes for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium, with Marlon Pack handed his first start since the end of September, replacing the suspended Joe Morrell.

Also recalled was Christian Saydee, coming in for Paddy Lane, who dropped to a bench which included out-of-favour Denver Hume, while Tom Lowery travelled as 19th man.

However, the Blues were again without recent absentees Zak Swanson (ankle) and Gavin Whyte (family reasons).

Following a minute’s applause for ex-Pompey chairman and England manager Terry Venables and late Burton player Dale Anderson, the visitors dominated the game’s early stages.

Although it was Kwadwo Baah who had the match’s first scoring opportunity, letting fly from just outside the box on 15 minutes, which was pushed away by the diving Will Norris.

Yet for all Pompey’s possession, they were struggling to find any sort of tempo in the opposition’s half, instead content to play it between the centre-halves.

It took until the 38th minute for Brewers keeper Max Crocombe to be called upon - and that was picking the ball out of the net.

Joe Rafferty’s ball down the line saw Steve Seddon get on the wrong side of Kamara to bring the attacker down inside the box, with Bishop subsequently registering from the spot to make it 1-0.

The Blues had a scare on 44 minutes when Bishop injured his left ankle following a perfectly legitimate sliding challenge from Hughes, requiring treatment, but was able to continue.

However, the goalscorer didn’t reappear after the break, replaced by Kusini Yengi in effectively a straight switch.

On 55 minutes, Kamara was adjudged to have fouled Jasper Moon and, from the resulting free-kick, the unmarked Cole Stockton planted a free header straight at Norris.

It was a golden opportunity for the Brewers, who started the second half strongly, forcing a shaky Blues onto the back foot as they clung onto their slender leader.

Yet Pompey increased their lead on 64 minutes through a lovely move started by Saydee’s power and physicality.

He fed Kamara, who picked out Rafferty on the overlap down the right and the full-back’s low cross was turned-in first time by Robertson in front of the travelling faithful.