David Templeton has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury for Burton.

The midfielder has been absent since his side’s 5-2 victory over Accrington Stanley on March 23.

Captain Jake Buxton also may not feature at the Pirelli Stadium.

The defender limped out of the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on April 9 with a calf problem.

Former Pompey loanee Damien McCrory is set to be on the bench for the hosts along with Alex Bradley, who spent the first half of the campaign at the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Isgrove has suffered another blow in his battle to break into Pompey’s starting XI.

The winger is sidelined with a groin injury he collected before the reserves’ victory at Fulham last week and will miss the trip to the Brewers.

Dion Donohue remains absent with a similar setback.

Kenny Jackett is hopeful both will be available for the crunch promotion visit to Sunderland on April 27.

However, Andy Cannon (quad) and Viv Solomon-Otabor (calf) could both feature at the Pirelli Stadium.

The pair came through the reserves’ 3-0 victory at AFC Bournemouth under-21s unscathed.