Bury have been expelled from the Football League after a proposed takeover collapsed.

The League One side had until 5pm yesterday to complete a deal.

C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a takeover bid, although Shakers owner Steve Dale said there had been three new offers to purchase the Gigg Lane outfit.

But Bury are an unable to prove they’re financially stable, meaning they’ve had their Football League membership withdrawn.

Pompey’s trip to the Shakers, which was due to take place on Saturday, September 14, is now off.

The Blues were also set to host the Shakers on April 25, 2020.

An EFL spokesperson said: ‘The EFL Board met earlier this evening and, after a long and detailed discussion, determined that Bury FC’s membership of the English Football League be withdrawn after the deadline passed at 5pm today (Tuesday 27 August) without a successful resolution.

;Despite repeated requests to its owner Mr Dale over a sustained period of time, the necessary evidence in respect of how the club would meet its financial commitments, has simply not been provided and, as a result, attentions turned to securing new ownership at the club.

‘At its meeting on August 24, 2019, the Board agreed a short extension to 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) to enable Mr Dale and the club to explore the possibility of a proposed sale with C&N Sporting Risk Limited, with Mr Dale having accepted their offer. Following due diligence, C&N Sporting Risk Limited opted not to pursue its interest.

‘Therefore, having fully considered all available options, including a number of late expressions of interest provided to the EFL, the EFL Board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury’s membership be withdrawn.’

Meanwhile, Bolton are also facing expulsion from the Football League.

The Trotters, demoted into League One last season following relegation, have 14 days to find a buyer or prove they have enough funds to complete the campaign.

Bolton are due to travel to Fratton Park on Saturday, September 28.