'Buzzing for Thompson', 'Very strong team' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to tonight's starting XI as former Norwich midfielder comes in for Cheltenham clash
The Fratton faithful have been reacting to Danny Cowley’s starting XI for tonight’s clash with Cheltenham Town.
There have been a number of talking points amongst fans already, as the former Lincoln City boss makes two changes from the team that started against Bolton three days ago.
Louis Thompson makes his first league start for the Blues after impressing on Saturday to partner Joe Morrell, who also returns to Cowley’s XI after shaking off an injury that kept him out from the beginning against the Trotters.
John Marquis is once again leading the line as he looks to add to his winning strike from Saturday, while Ronan Curtis, Reeco Hackett, and Marcus Harness operate behind him..
And Blues fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the line-up that is looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time since August.
Read below to see the best posts ahead of kick-off:
@DanLewis1999: Glad Thompson is finally getting this start
@MattPFC: Some team that PUP
@SamKnight9: Buzzing for Thompson! Well deserved
@pfcmccloud: very strong team
@Markroser9: Looks decent . Let's just attack lads from the off go at them and score early and play with no fear for once. Need a good performance but play with excitement too . But just win
@Dewar_PFCDan: Got a good feeling about tonight. Very pleased for Thompson – fully deserved start!