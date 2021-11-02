There have been a number of talking points amongst fans already, as the former Lincoln City boss makes two changes from the team that started against Bolton three days ago.

Louis Thompson makes his first league start for the Blues after impressing on Saturday to partner Joe Morrell, who also returns to Cowley’s XI after shaking off an injury that kept him out from the beginning against the Trotters.

John Marquis is once again leading the line as he looks to add to his winning strike from Saturday, while Ronan Curtis, Reeco Hackett, and Marcus Harness operate behind him..

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Blues fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the line-up that is looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time since August.

Read below to see the best posts ahead of kick-off:

@DanLewis1999: Glad Thompson is finally getting this start

@MattPFC: Some team that PUP

Louis Thompson will make his maiden league start tonight alongside Joe Morrell in midfield. Picture: Joe Pepler

@SamKnight9: Buzzing for Thompson! Well deserved

@pfcmccloud: very strong team

@Markroser9: Looks decent . Let's just attack lads from the off go at them and score early and play with no fear for once. Need a good performance but play with excitement too . But just win