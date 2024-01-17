Cam Pring made 14 loan appearances for Pompey over the first half of the 2020-21 season

Former Pompey loanee Cam Pring could be waving goodbye to English football.

The left-back, who has established himself as a regular for Bristol City following his spell at Fratton Park over the first half of the 2020-21 season, finds himself on the radar of new Glasgow Rangers boss Philippe Clement, who is weighing up a £2m move for the attack-minded full-back.

Reports suggest the Robins - who currently sit 14th in the Championship table but just four points off the play-off - will be reluctant to do business with the Scottish Premiership giants. However, that doesn't appear to be putting the Ibrox outfit off, as they look poised to follow up their interest in the 25-year-old.

Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz looks certain to leave Glasgow this month and plans are in place to act swiftly to find a replacement. Pring is supposedly high up Clement's wanted list which also includes Hellas Verona's Scottish under-21 international Josh Doig and FC Twente's Gijs Sma. Rangers - who are currently eight points behind leaders Celtic with two games in hand - are next in action on January 20, when they return from their winter Cup with a Scottish Cup tie at Dunbarton.

Pring made 14 appearances for Pompey, after being brought to Fratton Park ahead of the 2020 summer transfer deadline. He largely featured as Lee Brown's understudy but made a good impression on the Fratton faithful with his attacking displays. He returned to Ashton Gate in January 2021 as the Championship side struggled with injuries.

Speaking after his Fratton Park exit, the defender told The News: ‘I was happy there (at Pompey), enjoyed my time there – and I think City were happy with me being there. But they recalled me because of the amount of injuries.

‘It’s one of those weird situations. They were happy with the experience I was getting and I was happy with the games I was getting, but I had to return. It was a bit of a shock really. Now I have to focus on pushing for a place with them.

‘I feel I developed game-by-game with Pompey. I was playing better than I did at the start, I got better defensively, which is something I worked on a lot. There was more to come as well, so that was a bit annoying.'