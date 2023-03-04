Colby Bishop came to the rescue midway through the second period to secure a 1-0 win over struggling Cambridge.

But it was far from straightforward, with John Mousinho’s men second-best for the large part of the contest at the Abbey Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, the victory represents the sixth under the new head coach as his side closed the gap to nine points to the League One play-offs.

Colby Bishop netted his 18th goal of the campaign.

Pompey were really slow out of the blocks, with Matt Macey stopping Jack Lankester’s 20-yard effort comfortably in the opening stages of the match.

The Blues were lucky to not be behind on 16 minutes as an unmarked Liam Bennett headed wide from close range at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, the hosts continued to test the Mousinho’s defences as Conor McGrandles wiggled past a challenge from Joe Morrell on the edge of the box but hit his effort wide of the mark.

Just two minutes later on 39 minutes, Mark Bonner’s side should’ve taken the lead going in to the break with Sam Smith being slotted through by Lankester.

The striker was unable to convert his one-on-one attempt with Macey and placed his effort just wide of the mark.

Mousinho’s men were unable to create any opportunities in the first period, as they failed to register a shot on the U’s defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it was the hosts who started the brightest in the second half as McGrandles worked space on the edge of the box after 47 minutes, with the Pompey keeper coming to the rescue once again.

Bonner’s outfit came close just three minutes later, however, when Bennett found space 20-yards out but his first-time effort skimmed the side netting.

But the Blues grew into the game when Tom Lowery made his long-awaited comeback from a hamstring injury when he replaced Jacobs, on the hour mark.

Despite registering one shot up until the 65th minute, Dale found Bishop at the back post with a perfectly lifted ball into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker buried his header past Dimitar Mitov in the Cambridge net, to score his 18th goal of the campaign to date.

But it was far from plane sailing for the Blues in the closing stages, as former Fratton loanee Steve Seddon came close to a leveller.

Yet, it was the closest the hosts could come to finding a late equaliser as Mousinho’s men made it six clean sheets since his arrival.