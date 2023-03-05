Michael Morrison’s Fratton Park departure may have been frowned upon by some Blues followers, occasionally taking to song to register their feelings during Saturday’s reunion.

Yet his January return to first club Cambridge United had been sealed with a handshake and best wishes, with Ryley Towler already in the building and Di’Shon Bernard soon to further strengthen the central-defensive options.

Certainly no ill-feelings harboured by chief executive Andy Cullen and the head coach who rubber-stamped Morrison’s exit, hence the good-natured conversation in the aftermath of the Blues’ 1-0 triumph.

The former Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday man never played under John Mousinho, indeed he quit the south coast just five days after the appointment as Danny Cowley’s successor.

Nonetheless, upon the reconciliation at the Abbey Stadium some 39 days later, Morrison encountered a Pompey regime familiar in faces, yet an unrecognisable team.

The transformation overseen by the man just 22 months his senior has so far been remarkable, an impressive entry into management for a successful candidate understandably regarded as left field.

Under Mousinho’s scrutiny, the Blues have rattled off six wins and six clean sheets during his 10 matches to date.

Connor Ogilvie embraces goalscorer Colby Bishop after netting in Pompey's 1-0 triumph at Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The fact Pompey are still wedged into 10th position is a damning reflection of how far the side had been cut adrift in League One’s upper echelons during the final stages of Cowley’s reign.

The Charlton swansong marked one win from the previous 14 matches and six points from the last nine games, coupled with a succession of dismal performances amid ongoing struggles to score.

Bearing mind such context, Mousinho’s instant impact at Pompey has been outstanding and long exceeded the oft-trumpeted new manager bounce.

Unquestionably, Morrison would have observed a startling difference between the side he walked away from languishing in 15th after a 3-0 loss at Bolton – to the team which he locked horns with on Saturday.

Admittedly, the Blues’ performance levels against the U’s were significantly below that so wonderfully conjured up against Cheltenham and Bolton in the preceding week.

Regardless, there was still plenty to admire about the manner in which Mousinho men’s ground out a third successive league win since September as they maintain their fine form.

What's more, the latest landmark in this eye-catching resurgence was accomplished by the same players who had lined-up alongside Morrison at Pompey – Matt Macey apart.

Of course, these are still exceptionally early days, yet it cannot be argued that the central defender recruited from Oxford United for his maiden managerial job has enjoyed a superb start at Fratton Park.

In contrast, Morrison, who turned 35 on Friday, has won one of his seven appearances since rejoining Cambridge, not that he should be shouldering responsibility for the wretched run that has plunged them into the relegation zone.

By all accounts, plentiful injuries, among them ex-Pompey midfielder Adam May, have dictated a decline consisting of two victories in their last 18 League One fixtures.

Nonetheless, they will feel aggrieved they didn’t earn three points against the Blues, missing three glorious first-half opportunities in particular, but then, on the flip side, perhaps the visitors also warrant praise.

After all, Mousinho’s men claimed a 1-0 triumph with one of their poorest performances during his reign, with man of the match Colby Bishop the difference.

For the Blues, it was a match of few goal-scoring opportunities, yet the striker rose to meet Owen Dale’s 65th-minute cross with his head for the decisive goal and number 18 for the season.

That was enough to overcome a solid, physical Cambridge side who had 17 shots overall compared to the visitors’ five – and still came away with defeat.

With Ronan Curtis diagnosed with having sustained an ACL injury against Bolton, heartbreakingly ruling him out for the long-term, Dane Scarlett was recalled to Mousinho’s side at the Abbey Stadium.

That was the sole change to the team which faced Cheltenham and then Bolton, rattling in seven goals in the process, yet the Blues required a very different performance to continue the winning habit.

Meanwhile, Toby Steward came in for Josh Oluwayemi on the bench, with fit-again Reeco Hackett replacing Scarlett following his promotion, while Jay Mingi and Denver Hume travelled with the 18-man squad, but were not selected.

Scarlett was asked to play on the left of the attacking three behind Bishop, the role he occupied when last starting a game for Pompey at Peterborough in January.

However, as with his London Road performance, he failed to shine and it was another disappointing showing from the Spurs youngster whose form is nowhere near the levels of earlier in the season.

His lack of inroads down the left – and Dale on the opposite flank – contributed to an awful opening 45 minutes from Mousinho’s men, who barely threatened the struggling hosts’ goal.

Not that they should bear the brunt of the blame, with the full-backs behind in Connor Ogilvie and Joe Rafferty also unable to utilise possession effectively, often feeding them with poor delivery.

Dale’s frustration had already seen him booked for his part in one flashpoint and he was walking the disciplinary tightrope as half-time arrived after another set-to with U’s players.

Mousinho afterwards admitted he contemplated bringing off the Blackpool winger to avoid the potential of a red card, yet instead opted to keep him on – with the instructions to calm it down and provide the moment to win the game.

Sure enough, that’s precisely what happened in the 65th minute.

Ryan Tunnicliffe took a short-corner from the right to Tom Lowery, having come off the bench to mark his first league outing since September, who in turn fed Dale – and his cross was headed home by Bishop.

Pompey had been far better after the break, controlling the match, albeit still creating little, but that piece of quick-thinking would settle the occasion in the Blues’ favour.