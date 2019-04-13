Have your say

Pompey moved level on points with Sunderland in the League One promotion race after putting Rochdale to the sword.

The Blues delivered an impressive 4-1 victory at Fratton Park, with Oli Hawkins, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans and Jamal Lowe all on target.

Pompey celebrate Oli Hawkins' opener against Rochdale. Picture: Joe Pepler

Conor Chaplin's late winner for Coventry at Sunderland did his former club a massive favour.

It means Kenny Jackett's men and the Black Cats both sit on 80 points with five games remaining this season.

Second-placed Barnsley are two points ahead but have played a game more, while Luton’s defeat at Charlton means they gap at the summit has been slashed.

The Fratton faithful firmly believe Pompey can reach the Championship – with some not giving up on the title.

Here's how they reacted following today's victory.

Mick Miller

Let’s not look at Luton. Barnsley is the target.and if we win every game we could get automatic promotion I think

Shawn Woodward

Polpe writing charlton off there right in it. Burton now is even more massive

Matt Marsh

Great game today lads!!! PUP PPU!!!

Simon Prentice

Let’s not mess it up, 7 points behind Luton, can still be done , believe !!

Anthony Knight

It’s in our own hands now

Matthew Smith

Win all our games & we're up automatically. Pup.

Mike Carpenter

Jamal on fire, good news for us. Tom Naylor had good game as well. Gareth Evans changed the game again as well.

Let’s not look behind us, just WIN our games and they’ll stay there.

Well done Conor Chaplin. Come on guys.......BELIEVE.