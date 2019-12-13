En route to the 1992 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Arsenal's Highbury stadium

Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery of Portsmouth fans from the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s?

We’ve been having more fun delving through the picture archives at The News.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you might know among the fans.

Pompey fans at Fratton Park for a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in October 1988

Pompey fans at Fratton Park for a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in October 1988
Pompey fans celebrate their side's 4-1 Premiership victory over Southampton during the 2004-05 season.

Pompey fans celebrate their side's 4-1 Premiership victory over Southampton during the 2004-05 season.
Pompey fans at Bradford at the end of the 1997-98 old Division One season

Pompey fans at Bradford at the end of the 1997-98 old Division One season
Pompey fans gather at Guildhall Square following promotion from the Old Division Two at the end of the 1986-87 season.

Pompey fans gather at Guildhall Square following promotion from the Old Division Two at the end of the 1986-87 season.
