Speaking after the behind-closed-doors game at the Blues’ Hilsea training base on Saturday, the irate Reds manager told certain members of his squad that they were not good enough to represent the League Two club and that they can’t be part of his plans moving forward.

His outburst followed a second-half performance that saw Pompey bag seven goals without reply.

Like their hosts. the away team made wholesale changes to their side for a game that was played over four 30-minute spells.

But Lindsey was far from pleased with the effort of those who lined out for the last 60 minutes, after going into the half-way point just 2-1 down. No Crawley line-up details were provided.

He said: ‘The first game (60 minutes) we were good, we defended really well and played some good stuff ourselves.

‘They (Pompey) pressed us, and to start with, I think we found that hard. But we got into a rhythm and got into good areas by playing through their press on a number of occasions, and we scored a fantastic goal from that.

‘The boys who played in that period got some much needed minutes against a good side who were full strength.’

Anthony Scully scored twice in Pompey's 9-1 pre-season win against Crawley

Lindsey continued: ‘The second period was good for me because it shows that some of the players are not good enough.

‘They’re not good enough to be part of my squad, and I’ve made that quite clear in the dressing room afterwards.

‘There’s going to be times when you don’t play well yourself, but that doesn’t stop you running around.

‘There were individuals in the second period who didn’t even want to be there, so unfortunately they can’t play for me.

‘It was a great exercise because it just goes to show that the boys who are going to be playing are capable, and the boys who I thought were nowhere near it, are in fact nowhere near it.’

The defeat was Crawley’s second in five pre-season games to date. For Pompey, it represented their fourth win in five as the Blues continue their preparations for the forthcoming season.

Australian striker Kusini Yengi bagged a hat-trick in his first outing for the club against the Reds. Also among the goalscorers for the victory on Saturday were Anthony Scully (2), Colby Bishop, Zak Swanson, Tom Lowery and Christian Saydee.

