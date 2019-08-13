Have your say

POMPEY are set to find out which side they will face in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues were the first team to seal their place in the next round of the league cup with an emphatic 3-0 win over a youthful Birmingham City side at Fratton Park last week in front of the TV cameras.

Ben Close celebrates his goal against Birmingham. Picture: Barry Zee

However the rest of the first round ties are set to take place tonight across the country and Pompey will find out which side they will face next.

It is the first time that Portsmouth have made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup since 2015.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will the Carabao Cup second round draw take place?

It will take place following the finish of Leeds United’s trip away to the Class of 92s Salford City tonight.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm and if it finishes in regular time the draw will commence at around 10pm.

Will the draw be shown on TV?

Yes, it will take place live on Sky Sports following the end of the Leeds match which has been selected for coverage.

The match is being shown on the broadcaster’s Football and Main Event channels.

What number are Portsmouth in the draw?

The ball you will need to look out for, if you are planning on watching, is number 10.

How does the draw work?

The Carabao Cup second round draw is split into northern and southern sections, so Portsmouth fans would not have to face a long away trip to the likes of Newcastle or Sunderland – if they were to make it through.

Do Premier League teams enter the draw?

As well as the winners of the first round ties, 13 Premier League teams who are not competing in European competitions and the sides recently relegated to the Championship will enter the cup in the second round.

What teams could Portsmouth face?

With Premier League teams entering the draw, Pompey could host or face away day trips to the following:

- AFC Bournemouth

- Brighton & Hove Albion

- Cardiff City

- Crystal Palace

- Fulham

- Norwich City

- Southampton

- Watford

- West Ham United

The last time Portsmouth played Southampton was in April 2012 in a 2-2 draw in the Championship.

Pompey could also be drawn against the winners of the following matches:

- Colchester United or Swindon Town

- AFC Wimbledon or Milton Keynes Dons

- Oxford United or Peterborough United

- Queens Park Rangers or Bristol City

- Plymouth Argyle or Leyton Orient

- Wycombe Wanderers or Reading

- Charlton Athletic or Forest Green Rovers

- Gillingham or Newport County

- Stevenage v Southend United

- Luton Town or Ipswich Town

- Walsall or Crawley Town

- Bristol Rovers or Cheltenham Town

- Brenford or Cambridge United

- Coventry City or Exeter City

- Swansea City or Northampton Town

- West Bromwich Albion or Millwall

When does the second round take place?

The games will be played on the week commencing Monday, August 26 – so two weeks from now.

