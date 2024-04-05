Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, Fratton Park will open its doors once again as Pompey prepare to take on Shrewsbury in the hope ot taking another important step forward towards the Championship next season.

The Blues require just seven points to secure their place in the second tier, although successive wins against the Shrews and then third-placed Bolton the following weekend will also suffice.

Ahead of their match-up with Paul Hurst’s side, here’s the latest headlines from around League One.

Pompey rivals launch internal investigation

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has been left ‘disappointed’ after his players were spotted on a night out ahead of their game with Lincoln on Monday.

As a result, an internal inverstigation has been launched by the Cumbrians, after reports that some first-team players were involved in an ‘incident’ last Saturday night.

Carlisle are currently bottom of the League One table and all but relegated. They lost their home game against the Imps on Monday 3-1.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Northampton. Simpson told newsandstar.co.uk: ‘Enquiries are being made into it. We are dealing with it internally, and it will become clear that it will be dealt with as strongly as we possibly can.

‘Everybody signs up to a code of conduct at the start of the season, and the rules are that there’s no alcohol 72 hours prior to a game. That’s really clear. Everybody knows that, and understands [those are] the rules. If those rules have been broken they’ll be dealt with.’

EFL boss receives unexpected manager of the year ‘nomination’

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Reading boss Ruben Selles has not been given enough credit for the job he has done at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this season.

The Royals sit 18th in the League One table - just five points above the drop zone. But that’s after a six-point deduction following their owner’s failure to pay their bills.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho, plus Stevenage’s Steve Evans and Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson, were this week shortlisted for the League One manager of the season award. But according to fomer Wolves forward Goodman, the omission of former Saints boss Selles was a gross error. He also believes Reading have a god man at the helm if a reported potential takeover of the club emerges.

Speaking to Cypto Casino LTD, Goodman said: ‘Ruben Selles is in the conversation to be manager of the season. I cannot imagine having to deal with what he has gone through. To cope with all rubbish and adversity is not too dissimilar to what Wayne Rooney experienced at Derby. It’s a nutjob of a club.

‘He’s definitely gained kudos and I just hope this takeover bid brings stability to the club. I love football stories where clubs go through all sorts of trouble and come through the other side. I hope the takeover helps stabilise Reading and enables Ruben Selles to show his true potential, whatever it is.