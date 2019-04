Cast your selection by emailing sport@thenews.co.uk. The trophy will be presented on the Fratton Park pitch before the final match against Accrington. Matt Clarke bids to retain the silverware but faces some tough competition. Here’s a look at some of the contenders...

1. Matt Clarke The centre-back is a firm favourite to retain his title after continuing his hurtling progress. He's been a perpetual presence in the promotion push. In all competitions, he's made 54 appearances and scored four goals

2. Jamal Lowe The winger has been one of Pompey's chief attacking threats this campaign and currently tops the scoring charts with 16 goals in 50 appearances

3. Ronan Curtis The Irishman has surpassed all expectations since arriving from Derry City last summer, netting 12 times in 46 matches.

4. Craig MacGillivray A shrewd free transfer from Shrewsbury, MacGillivray immediately established himself as Pompey's No1 keeper and has shown his quality time and time again

