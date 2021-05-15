That's according to Dons chairman Peter Winkleman, although he's ‘bitterly upset’ about Cullen's departure.

The Blues announced Catlin's surprise departure yesterday, having served as CEO for the past eight years.

He's moving over to work for The Topps Company – also owned by Fratton Park chairman Michael Eisner – but remains as a club director.

Cullen’s been identified as the man to succeed Catlin, having worked at MK Dons for the past 12-and-a-half years.

During his time at Stadium MK, Cullen was part of two promotions – firstly to the Championship in 2015 and then back to League One four years later.

Winkleman’s expressed his disappointment Cullen is leaving for a fellow third-tier club – but wished him good fortune.

The MK chairman told the club’s website: ‘It is with great disappointment that we have to announce Andrew’s departure from the football club.

‘Not only has he made an enormous contribution in a professional sense, dedicating virtually every minute of the past 12-and-a-half years to MK Dons, but, on a personal level, his incredibly well-mannered and warming personality has helped us build strong connections with our peers throughout football and with the Milton Keynes community.

‘While we will be compensated for his departure, we are still bitterly upset to see him leave to a League One rival.

‘Nonetheless, we wish him nothing but success and good fortune moving forwards in his career, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Stadium MK in the new season.’

Cullen admits he leaves MK Dons with a heavy heart but needs a new challenge.

He officially begans his role at Pompey on June 1, with Catlin helping with the transition.

Cullen said: ‘I have been extremely fortunate to thoroughly enjoy over 12 incredible years at Stadium MK but I believe that, after such a long tenure at MK Dons, the time is right to seek a fresh challenge.’