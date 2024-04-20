Champions of League One make five changes as Portsmouth face Wigan
The League One champions have made five changes for the final Fratton Park fixture of the season.
John Mousinho’s men returned to training on Friday after two days off following the dramatic 3-2 triumph over Barnsley.
And he has opted to reshuffle his side against Wigan - although there’s no place in the starting XI for the ever-happy Paddy Lane.
Joe Rafferty comes in for the injured Zak Swanson at right-back, while Colby Bishop replaces Kusini Yengi in attack.
Owen Moxon, Christian Saydee and Callum Lang complete the recalls as Mousinho uses his squad.
Lane has to be content with a place on the bench, joined by Lee Evans, Tino Anjorin and Kusini Yengi, who have dropped out of the side.
Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte isn’t in the match-day 18, having started against Barnsley on Tuesday evening.
There is also no place for fit-again Tom Lowery, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Saydee, Lang, Bishop,
Subs: Macey, Sparkes, Evans, Anjorin, Peart-Harris, Lane, Yengi.
