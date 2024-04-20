Paddy Lane must settle for a place on the bench for Pompey's clash with Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The League One champions have made five changes for the final Fratton Park fixture of the season.

John Mousinho’s men returned to training on Friday after two days off following the dramatic 3-2 triumph over Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he has opted to reshuffle his side against Wigan - although there’s no place in the starting XI for the ever-happy Paddy Lane.

Paddy Lane must settle for a place on the bench for Pompey's clash with Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Joe Rafferty comes in for the injured Zak Swanson at right-back, while Colby Bishop replaces Kusini Yengi in attack.

Owen Moxon, Christian Saydee and Callum Lang complete the recalls as Mousinho uses his squad.

Lane has to be content with a place on the bench, joined by Lee Evans, Tino Anjorin and Kusini Yengi, who have dropped out of the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte isn’t in the match-day 18, having started against Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

There is also no place for fit-again Tom Lowery, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Saydee, Lang, Bishop,