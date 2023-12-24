Portsmouth have dominated League One so far this season, but how do they rank when it comes to attendances? Pompey have established a healthy lead at the top of the third tier as they head into the festive fixtures, installing themselves as clear favourites for promotion at this stage.

Their home form at Fratton park has been key to that, and John Mousino's men have been lucky enough to play in front of some of the biggest home attendances in the division. But how do Pompey compare to the rest of League One and the Championship? We have put together a combined League One and Championship attendance table to find out, with figures from FootballWebPages. Take a look below.