It's nearing the end of what's been an incredibly exciting season on the south coast.

Pompey currently sit at the top of League One with just six fixtures to go. But with upcoming clashes against both Derby and Bolton coming up, now is not the time for the foot to be taken off the pedal.

John Mousinho will hope the Blues' current record of just four league defeats remains the same as they head into the final stretch of the 2023/24 campaign. Meanwhile, the Pompey head coach will also be looking to the fans to continue providing their unwavering support, both at home and away.

Fratton Park has continuously welcomed some of the largest crowds in the division this season, with Pompey boasting average attendances of over 18,000. But where does this rank in comparison to their League one rivals? And how does it compare to Championship attendances, with the Blues hopefully competing at that level next term?