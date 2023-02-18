The player profile stays the same, with young, up-and-coming individuals at the core of the Blues’ next stage of recruitment. A commitment to adding a number of experienced players to their ranks will also remain key as the Fratton Park club look to strike the right balance.

But those identified as potential future signings must be comfortable in the 4-3-3 formation that Mousinho has deployed in five of his six games to date in charge.

It’s a small but important amendment that the club’s scouting network must take into account as they attempt to come up with players that suit the specification. Former boss Danny Cowley often used a 3-5-2 system during his time at Fratton Park.

And there is a sense of urgency about the change. So much so that those employed by Pompey – and overseen by head of recruitment Phil Boardman – will be invited to Fratton Park and the club’s training base to see for themselves exactly what Mousinho wants.

Explaining the subtle but significant change in approach, sporting director Rich Hughes said: ‘There’s been little tweaks (in terms of players targeted).

‘There’s always a push from a head coach to want good players, but there’s been a tactical switch in terms of we’re now based on a 4-3-3 system, so that changes the dynamic of what the group might look like going forward.

‘We take that into account with the work we do, but we also want players who can be flexible and play in a couple of positions because they’re normally intelligent footballers and they understand the pictures and the games.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has certain requirements when it comes to players being scouted for the next transfer window

‘So there has been tweaks and we’re trying to better reflect that.

‘One of the things we’ll be doing over the next couple weeks is to get the scouts who work on a remote basis in different parts of the country here so that they can see us play and get that understanding of what John sees and feels and how he sees the game.

‘They can hopefully be an extension of that, go and find those players and report back the certain players we should be brining to the football club.

‘Again, we must make sure there is that alignment all the way through.’

Despite the January transfer window closing less than three weeks ago, Hughes said focus had already turned to the summer.

And the aim will be to bring in the latest batch of new recruits as soon as possible.

‘The work that the scouts and Phil do is relentless,’ added Hughes.