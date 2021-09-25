Charlton 0-1 Portsmouth: Curtis gives Blues early lead
Pompey go head-to-head with Charlton at The Valley today as Danny Cowley’s side look to build on their 2-2 draw with Plymouth.
Sean Raggett’s injury-time goal earned the Blues a share of the spoils at Fratton Park and prevented Pompey suffering a fourth straight defeat in the league.
They’ll now head to the Addicks buoyed by their last-gasp salvage operation against the Pilgrims and encouraged by their performance as Cowley opted for a 3-5-2 system.
That’s likely to be deployed again at The Valley and against a Charlton side struggling for form as the Blues go in search of their first win since mid-August.
Stick with us for live updates...
Charlton v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:40
- Pompey looking to secure first league win since Aug 17
- Ronan Curtis gives Pompey sixth-minute lead
Wasteful Charlton
38: Leko finds space in the centre of the pitch and drives towards goal before he overhit his pass to Stockley out of play, who had lost his marker.
Pompey progressing
32: After a period of Charlton pressure, Pompey are looking for their second with Harness poking just wide after a neat pull-back from Curtis.
Charlton’s best opportunity
29: The Addicks carve out their best opportunity when Leko’s cross finds Gilbey at the back-post whose downward header can’t reach Stockley before Raggett clears
Charlton growing
27: The hosts are starting to grow back into the contest, and are often finding joy in between Raggett and Freeman. However, the Blues are expertly snuffing them out when they do so.
Pompey standing tall
23: Jonathan Leko drives into the box but can’t skip past Ryan Tunnicliffe who makes a superb recovering tackle before Sean Raggett mops up the danger.
Opportunity missed
Should be two...
18: Harness squares the ball across the six yard box to Marquis, whose first touch lets him down before screwing the ball wide of the target. Here’s to hoping they won’t rue these missed opportunity
Pompey on top
16: Pompey are very much in the ascendency at the Valley and Charlton are having a hard time dealing with them. A second from the Blues would signify a long way back for the hosts...