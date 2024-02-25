Myles Peart-Harris is disappointed at the final whistle following a goalless draw at Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey's players were blissfully oblivious, of course, as they despondently trudged off The Valley pitch.

It's testament to escalating standards of late that John Mousinho's men should be so visibly deflated following a goalless draw at Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly there was little self-satisfaction in evidence following an afternoon's hard work - and unquestionably it proved a testing second half for League One's long-time leaders. Nonetheless, they admirably battled through.

Myles Peart-Harris is disappointed at the final whistle following a goalless draw at Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet no smiles, no hearty pats on the back, rather a grim acceptance that a below-par display, particularly from their attacking talent, had yielded a single, wholly unsatisfactory point.

Perhaps it stung like a defeat considering the Addicks' most recent win in any competition was back in November, a wretched run which currently positions them one point above the relegation zone.

However, a surprise party awaited a frustrated Blues in the away dressing room - with many of us already in of the secret about to be unveiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may have been an absence of banners, balloons and booze, yet when the fates of Derby and Bolton became clear to the unwitting Pompey players, sagging spirits were swiftly restored.

Defeat for their nearest promotion rivals, coupled with a point which previously they refused to embrace, had contrived to actually extend the Blues' lead at the top of the table to seven points.

In the case of Bolton, in particular, should they capitalise on their two games in hand, they will still trail the leaders by a point. Suddenly, Mousinho's troops are back in control of their promotion destiny.

Perhaps this weekend will represent a crucial moment in the race for the Championship, maybe in the future that point will be revered instead of cursed. Nobody truly knows as we prepare to head into March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what's abundantly certain is Pompey emerged from the weekend in a stronger position to finally escape League One. A slight advance, admittedly, but they are inching ever closer.

And if you still aren't convinced, Saturday represented the first time since 1985-86 that Charlton haven't defeated the Blues in a league campaign in which they've met. That's 19 successive seasons of losing - until now.

Following on from November's 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, when Conor McGrandles' last-gasp leveller earned then-boss Michael Appleton's men a dramatic point, the spoils have now also been shared in the reverse fixture.

Another reason to be cheerful once the bigger picture is studied - and surely stoking up belief that this year could really be the one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not that Pompey's performance in south-east London should be applauded, far from it. Similarly, such an honest group of players made no secret of their thoughts on a below-par display at the final whistle.

Rarely have Paddy Lane and Abu Kamara been so ineffective in the same match, perhaps never. Yet their startling anonymity epitomised the frustrating nature of the Valley visit.

Not that the duo should receive too much criticism considering the outstanding campaigns they continue to enjoy, although, on this occasion, they failed to inspire from either flank.

They weren't alone either. Callum Lang, who has been a revelation of a January signing to date, demonstrated customary energy and willingness to chase lost causes, but offered little attacking threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Colby Bishop, he was magnificently dominated by Lloyd Jones - the best player on the pitch - and, other than a first-half shot driven straight at goalkeeper Harry Isted, was barely given a sniff.

When your four-man attacking axis struggle to impose themselves upon proceedings, winning a match becomes nigh-on improbable, particularly away from Fratton Park's charms.

Regardless, chances were still created and the Blues comfortably the better side in the opening 45 minutes, with Lane hitting the bar with a header, Owen Moxon's stunning volley drawing a superb save from Isted, and the former Blues Academy keeper also thwarting a Lang header.

Certainly there was plenty for the noisy 3,155 travelling fans to be enthused about at half-time, irrespective of the match remaining goalless and Daniel Kanu having struck the inside of the far post in the opening three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the second period began with Charlton's best period of the match and the visitors subsequently struggled to regain their composure as the clash finished all-square.

Substitute Jack Sparkes' 81st-minute free-kick from the right was clawed away from under the bar by Isted, and then Myles Peart-Harris failed to pull the trigger swiftly enough when presented with a one-on-one, allowing Macaulay Gillesphey to produce a brilliant last-ditch tackle.