Josh Koroma is devastated after Ryan Inniss heads home Charlton's first against Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues Hall of Famer was Charlton’s guest, courtesy of representing both clubs, yet there can be no questioning his Fratton Park allegiance.

And he would have flinched at the painful proceedings just as much as those 2,374 travelling supporters on a forgettable night in South London.

Danny Cowley’s men were emphatically taken apart by Ben Garner’s side 3-0, crumbling alarmingly after an encouraging opening 10 minutes.

If that wasn’t agonising enough, Marlon Pack was issued a red card and substitute Michael Jacobs spent just 16 minutes on the pitch before suffering yet another injury.

It represented only a second win in 10 League One games for the Addicks, who have now registered successive victories.

Yet while their support among the 13,456 crowd toasted a resurgence, the Blues must reflect on a tremendously disappointing display and four league matches without a win.

Unsurprisingly, out-of-sorts pair Michael Morrison and Josh Koroma were substituted at half-time having played their respective parts in the opening two goals conceded.

Yet few can emerge from the match with credit, such was the lacklustre level of performance which made a mockery of this side being equipped for promotion.

Indeed, with the trip to Charlton signifying one of their three games in hand, Cowley’s team have fallen a little further behind the leading pack.

Perhaps even more crucial, there will now be creeping doubts among the Fratton faithful that these players have the ability to match that sizzling early-season form.

Tellingly, when the fourth official indicated six minutes of time added-on, one Charlton fan shouted ‘Come on ref, they’ve had enough’.

The Addicks had every reason to be chirpy, savouring a one-sided contest – while Pompey deserve the inevitable criticism subsequently fired in their direction from their own support.

Cowley had named an unchanged side for Pompey’s search for a first league win in four fixtures, keeping faith with the starting XI which faced Fleetwood.

With Joe Rafferty still not ready to return, despite the head coach being upbeat over his chances in the build-up, he again favoured Connor Ogilvie at right-back.

Although left-footed, the former Spurs man was chosen ahead of Zak Swanson, who instead occupied the bench, and Kieron Freeman.

As a consequence, Robertson continued at left-back, with another candidate, Denver Hume, not making the squad once more.

Elsewhere, with Tom Lowery remaining on the sidelines, Joe Morrell maintained his partnership with Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield.

It represented the same match-day 18 which drew 1-1 with Fleetwood in their most recent League One encounter, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Freeman again overlooked.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey favourite Craig MacGillivray was among the Charlton substitutes, reflecting a frustrating campaign which has seen him make just one appearance.

Pompey kicked the game off and within three minutes had the first shooting opportunity when nervy play from the hosts inside their own penalty area saw a clearance lofted helpfully to Josh Koroma.

The Huddersfield loanee pounced, producing a right-footed half-volley which flashed the wrong side of the post, yet wasn’t too far away.

The Blues went even closer in the ninth minute when Morrell clipped in a cross from the right channel which was met with a Bishop header and spectacularly tipped over by keeper Joe Wollacott.

Yet it was Charlton who broke the deadlock on 17 minutes through Ryan Inniss.

Scott Fraser played in a deep cross from the right and the centre-half beat Michael Morrison in the air at the far post to head home and make it 1-0.

At the other end, Robertson put in a wickedly curling delivery from the left on 26 minutes, with Dane Scarlett going to ground as he attempted to connect, appealing for a penalty.

However, the match officials were not interested and stood firm when surrounded by Blues players pleading for a penalty.

Charlton doubled their advantage on 31 minutes when Koroma carelessly hit a square pass against a home player, sparking a blistering counter-attack culminating in Blackett-Taylor calmly making it 2-0.

A gutted Koroma didn’t need reminding he was at fault, with Morrell heading over to deliver words of comfort to his team-mate.

The half drew to a close with Josh Griffiths superbly beating out Jes Rak-Sakyi’s fierce shot from inside the box.

Cowley made two changes at the break, with Koroma and Morrison replaced by Swanson and Michael Jacobs.

Swanson slotted in at right-back, allowing Ogilvie to return to his left-back position, and Robertson to resurrect his central-defensive partnership with Raggett.

Jacobs was instantly in the thick of the action, cutting in from the left and firing a right-footed shot wide of the target, yet it was an encouraging sign.

On 54 minutes, Blackett-Taylor carved a way through from the left and his right-footed shot was magnificently clawed over by Griffiths when it appeared destined for the net.

Already trailing by two goals, the Blues suffered another blow when, on 62 minutes, substitute Jacobs limped off and had to be replaced by Ronan Curtis.

Matters worsened when Pack received his second yellow card on 66 minutes following a foul on Fraser, earning him a red card.

From the resulting free-kick, delivered by Fraser, Eoghan O’Connell headed home at the far post to make it 4-0.

It signalled Cowley introducing his final two substitutes, with Jay Mingi and Reeco Hackett coming on for Scarlett and Dale.

Charlton could afford to allow Pompey possession with the match effectively over, although Swanson did superbly to hook a cross away from Kirk as he raced onto it at the far post.

There was still time for Griffiths to make a fine low save from substitute Albie Morgan, while Chucks Aneke headed wide at the far post when perhaps he should have done better.

And it was the Blues who welcomed the final whistle to end a wretched night at The Valley.

