Here’s all the stats and big-match details ahead of the tie (8pm).

What’s been said

Ben Garner

‘We want that momentum, the good thing is we’ve got another home game. The fact that it’s here on Sky against Portsmouth, who are doing great.

‘A big club in the division. Will bring a strong following, we’ll hopefully have a great following here and a huge crowd. Really looking forward to the game.

‘It’s an opportunity to follow up a really strong performance and win tonight. As I say, our home form has been good and we’ll target another home win on Monday night.’

Danny Cowley

Everything you need to know ahead of Pompey's trip to The Valley this evening to face Charlton.

‘I don’t think we will be underestimating them at all.

‘I think Charlton are a really big football club with a big support and naturally there is a big expectation that comes with that.’

‘We know that at The Valley on Monday night it’ll be a really tough game and we will need to be at our very best if we want to take three points on it.’

Charlton team news

Charlton will be without top scorer Miles Leaburn for the visit of Pompey.

Addicks boss Ben Garner confirmed the 18-year-old will see a specialist this week after suffering ankle ligament damager in the midweek win against Exeter.

Leaburn has scored five league goals for Charlton this term in what is his breakthrough season for the club.

On a more positive note, Chuks Aneke made his long-awaited return from a calf injury against the Grecians and could start against the Blues.

Predicted XI: Jojo Wollacott, Ryan Inniss, Mandela Egbo, Eoghan O'Connell, Steven Sessegnon, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, George Dobson, Scott Fraser, Charlie Kirk, Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke.

Pompey team news

Pompey could have both Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery back for the visit to the Valley.

The right-back and central midfielder have been notable absences in recent weeks following stomach muscle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Yet both are on the mend, with Rafferty’s potential return from surgery coming quicker than expected.

It’s unlikely Cowley will risk both against Charlton, but they are available if needed.

Denver Hume is also in contention following his latest comeback appearance against Southampton in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Connor Ogilvie, Sean Raggett, Michael Morrison. Clark Robertson, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Josh Koroma, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Charlton: 8/5

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 17/10

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1.

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1.

Officials

Referee: Dean Whitestone

Assistants: Mark Russell and Andrew Aylott

Fourth official: Sam Purkiss

Key Stats (all competitions)

Charlton

Record this season: P17 W6 D7 L4

League Position: 14th

Top goalscorer: Miles Leaburn (4)

Most Assists: Charlie Kirk (3)

Discipline: 20 yellows cards, 1 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P15 W8 D5 L2

League Position: 4th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (8)

Most Assists: Michael Jacobs/Marlon Pack/Clark Robertson/Owen Dale (2)

Discipline: 19 yellows cards, 0 red cards

Form guide

Charlton

W 4-2 Exeter (H) – League One

D 0-0 Lincoln (A) – League One

L 2-1 Colchester (A) – EFL Trophy

D 1-1 Oxford United (H) – League One

L 3-1 Barnsley (A) – League One

Pompey

D 1-1 Fleetwood (H) – League One

W 5-0 Aston Villa U21 (H) – EFL Trophy

L 3-2 Ipswich (A) – League One

D 2-2 Plymouth Argyle (H) – League One

W 2-0 Burton Albion (A) – League One

Saturday’s results