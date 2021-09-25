Charlton v Portsmouth match centre: Live updates from Blues' League One trip to The Valley
Pompey go head-to-head with Charlton at The Valley today as Danny Cowley’s side look to build on their 2-2 draw with Plymouth.
Sean Raggett’s injury-time goal earned the Blues a share of the spoils at Fratton Park and prevented Pompey suffering a fourth straight defeat in the league.
They’ll now head to the Addicks buoyed by their last-gasp salvage operation against the Pilgrims and encouraged by their performance as Cowley opted for a 3-5-2 system.
That’s likely to be deployed again at The Valley and against a Charlton side struggling for form as the Blues go in search of their first win since mid-August.
Stick with us for live updates...
Charlton v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 13:42
- Pompey looking to secure first league win since Aug 17
- Connor Ogilvie should be back but probably won’t start
- Danny Cowley likely to stick with team and formation that drew with Plymouth
Pompey have arrived
Danny Cowley’s squad have arrived in south London. 15 minutes until team news...