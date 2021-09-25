Charlton v Portsmouth match centre: Live updates from Blues' League One trip to The Valley

Pompey take on Charlton at The Valley in League One today

Sean Raggett’s injury-time goal earned the Blues a share of the spoils at Fratton Park and prevented Pompey suffering a fourth straight defeat in the league.

They’ll now head to the Addicks buoyed by their last-gasp salvage operation against the Pilgrims and encouraged by their performance as Cowley opted for a 3-5-2 system.

That’s likely to be deployed again at The Valley and against a Charlton side struggling for form as the Blues go in search of their first win since mid-August.

Stick with us for live updates...