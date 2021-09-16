Chelsea and England star Mason Mount. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Just hours after the London Blues got their Champions League defence off to a winning start against Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old travelled down to Portsmouth for a day out with the family, taking in some of the local sights.

Posting pictures of his visit to the city on Instragram, the Purbrook-born star spent quality time in Gunwarf Quays and in Old Portsmouth – proudly posing for photos with the Spinnaker Tower in the background and on a walk to the Hot Walls.

The former Purbrook Park Secondary School pupil and Fratton Park season-ticket holder has more than four million followers on the social media platform.

And more than 850,000 of his fans liked his post, which was accompanied by the words ‘Hometown’.

Meanwhile some of his team-mates, past and present, commented on his update, including ex-Derby pal Harry Wilson, who described the 24-times capped England international as a ‘Pompey legend’.

No doubt the Fratton faithful would love it if Mount were to one day play for his boyhood club and become a real Fratton Park legend.

You never, know it could happen further down the line at some point.