The Fratton faithful dragged their team over the finish line against Oxford United.

And Josh Martin insists those memorable final five minutes rank among the best atmospheres he has ever experienced.

With Pompey 2-1 up entering time added-on, the chant of ‘Blues Army’ repeatedly rang around the stadium from the majority of the 20,303 crowd.

Josh Martin marvelled at the Fratton Park atmosphere against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It was spine-tingling stuff, certain for Martin, making his ninth appearance of the campaign after replacing Abu Kamara from the bench.

The winger represented Norwich in the Premier League against Southampton, as well as featuring for the Canaries at Chelsea and Manchester City.

Yet he regards Saturday’s show of support as one of the greatest he’s heard.

He told The News: ‘That last five minutes was probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in. It was unbelievable.

‘I’ve had some good ones, but nothing has ever competed with Fratton Park, ever, ever. Never.

‘Even my debut against Blackpool, when we were hammered 4-0, the fans were unbelievable.

‘I couldn’t even hear myself think for the last couple of minutes against Oxford. The fans here are brilliant.

‘‘The fans are class, it’s definitely one of the best fanbases in England. Definitely.’

Martin made 16 appearances for Norwich and also had loan spells at MK Dons, Doncaster and Barnsley.

Now, having arrived at Fratton Park in November, he's revelling in the atmosphere as the League One leaders close in on the Championship.

He added: ‘The fans are a big reason why every day in training we are working so hard, because we owe it to them.