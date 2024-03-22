Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho admitted any Pompey playing time for Tino Anjorin this season will be a ‘bonus’.

The Blues boss has detailed the reality of the Chelsea starlet’s latest injury return, as he approaches a comeback after nearly five months on the sidelines.

Mousinho has indicated he expects to see the 22-year-old back at the club’s Hilsea training base over the international break, as his side’s promotion bid pauses ahead of the Easter period.

But after fighting the latest in a long line of different issues, the Pompey boss isn’t anticipating an imminent return to the first-team picture for the Poole-born talent.

In fact, Mousinho has now suggested if Anjorin sees any playing time in the 2023-24 campaign it will be seen as a good thing for his squad.

The head coach is certainly not placing any expectations on the attacking midfielder, who has long been touted for big things since making his Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge at the age of 18.

Anjorin has since seen his progress slowed by everything from ankle, foot, quad, back and glandular fever issues, before suffering his first major hamstring injury against Chesterfield last November.

Mousinho is looking forward to seeing the former Huddersfield loanee back at PO4, but also wants to be clear over what demands should be for this term.

He said: ‘Tino’s been looking to train with Chelsea, and when those boxes are ticked he’ll be back with us.

‘He does need to tick all those boxes, though, not just in training but also a bit of strength testing.

‘So he needs to do that before he‘s back with us, but he was at the Burton game and he’s keen to get back.