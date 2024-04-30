Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Anjorin confessed he would love to return to an ‘unbelievable club’ - yet admitted it was out of his hands.

The 22-year-old’s time at Pompey has come to an end following an eventful season-long loan from Chelsea, consisting of five months on the sidelines.

Following an encouraging start, a hamstring tear at Chesterfield in November would wreck the attacker’s time at Fratton Park, albeit the Blues continuing their title pursuit in his lengthy absence.

Chelsea's Tino Anjorin called Pompey an 'unbelievably club' after enjoying his time on the south coast. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Having returned to first-team action in April, Anjorin featured in five of their last six fixtures, including two starts, with a farewell in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at Lincoln.

And regardless of just 14 outings and two goals, he revelled in his time on the south coast.

Anjorin told The News: ‘Going into Lincoln, we just wanted to end it on a high. It’s been such a good season, we were desperate to round it off with a win.

‘It summed up how determined we’ve been all year. Even in the last game, nothing really mattered but we still went out there and performed.

‘When I got injured (at Chesterfield) it was a tough time, it hurt me a lot, I wanted to play for the team and to be able to say that I had played 40 games. It wasn’t possible.

‘I accepted it in January, I had to come back and try to just do better, if I could help the team in any way, I would - and I feel I played well when I returned.

‘One thing that injuries have taught me is you can never predict the future. I will see what happens in the summer.

‘I would definitely like to come back. Every time I stepped out onto that pitch I absolutely loved it, the roar of the crowd, this group of players, the staff, this is an unbelievable club.

‘I have a year left on my contract, it’s out of my hands, that’s why I feel I don’t know anything about my future. Football moves so fast as well, anything can happen.’

Anjorin’s final Pompey appearance at Lincoln ended with him replaced by Abu Kamara in the 65th minute, limping off the pitch having spent time on the floor.

Although, according to the man himself, all wasn’t what it seemed.

He added: ‘I wasn’t injured! What happened there, I sat down to allow our subs to get ready.

‘That’s why I took my time - and then the referee was hurrying me. I didn’t want to get booked so I had to walk off with a limp!