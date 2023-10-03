News you can trust since 1877
Tino Anjorin has been handed his Pompey full debut in tonight’s visit of Wycombe.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Tino Anjorin is handed his first Pompey start in tonight's encounter with Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTino Anjorin is handed his first Pompey start in tonight's encounter with Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tino Anjorin is handed his first Pompey start in tonight's encounter with Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Chelsea loanee has needed to be patient, restricted to bench duty and three substitute outings since arriving more than a month ago.

However, with Marlon Pack injured and the ensuing reshuffle, the 22-year-old lines up against Matt Bloomfield’s men this evening.

That represents the sole change to the side which won 2-1 at Wigan last weekend to maintain the Blues’ grasp on top spot.

With Pack missing through damage to his left ankle following Charlie Wyke’s red-carded challenge, Alex Robertson drops deeper to partner Joe Morrell.

That creates an opening for Anjorin to operate behind Colby Bishop – and for his maiden Pompey start.

Elsewhere, Ben Stevenson comes onto the bench, while Morrell is handed the captain’s armband.

Connor Ogilvie, Kusini Yengi, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery are still absent, along with skipper Pack.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Anjorin, Lane, Bishop, Kamara.

Subs: Schofield, Devlin, Raggett, Swanson, Stevenson, Saydee, Whyte.

