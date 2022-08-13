Cheltenham 0-2 Portsmouth: Colby Bishop steals show as Blues prove too hot to handle in impressive display at sun-soaked Whaddon Road

Pompey picked up their first victory of the League One campaign with an impressive display against Cheltenham at a scorching Whaddon Road.

Danny Cowley's side proved too hot to handle in the Gloucestershire heat as a Colby Bishop double – one of which came from the penalty spot – sealed the 2-0 win and three points for the Fratton faithful.

The heat was a factor with temperatures reaching 33 degrees but the weather didn’t stop the Blues dominating as they rewarded the travelling 1,428 away fans with a sizzling showing.

The opening stages proved quite testing for Cowley’s men with the Blues unable to find their rhythm in the scorching heat.

Despite a cagey first period, Pompey found a breakthrough on the half-an-hour mark when Bishop met Morrison’s header to net his third goal of the campaign.

The Blues were unlucky not to find a second when the former Accrington man and Scareltt had efforts cleared off the line-up in a goalmouth scramble moments before half-time.

Cowley’s side started the second-half much like they finished the first when Bishop converted his penalty on 55 minutes to double the visitors’ advantage.

Three minutes later, Connor Ogilvie attempted a speculative effort from the left, which worried keeper Luke Southwood in the Robins’ goal.

Pompey proved too hot to handle for Cheltenham.

Although Cheltenham had a goal ruled out for offside, Pompey remained relatively untroubled for the remaining half an hour at Whaddon Road, which capped off another impressive performance all over the pitch.

