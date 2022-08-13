Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey travel to Whaddon Road today,

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

What’s been said

‘We know they’re a group that are very well organised, have been together an awful long time and I know there’s been a change in management with Wade Elliott but even he was a big part of their backroom team.

‘They had a tough result on Tuesday but they made eight changes so that gives some perspective and we know they’re a really together group with a high spirit.

‘We expect to see the best version of Cheltenham come Saturday.’

Owen Dale (Pompey)

‘It’s an important game because we’re looking for our first league win and that’s what we’re going there to do and I hope we can get the job done.

‘It’s forecasted to be hot but it’s something we’re used to. We’ve played in heat like this before so we’ll get on with the job and hopefully pick up a good result.’Cheltenham team news

Left-back Ben Williams missed Cheltenham’s trip to Barnsley last weekend as well as Tuesday's defeat to Exeter.

Wade Elliott is hopeful the defender should be back in contention for the visit of Pompey.

Despite losing 7-0 on Tuesday night, The Town boss made eight changes to the side that lost to Barnsley last Saturday.

Left wing-back Luke Ferry is expected to start after he made his debut on Tuesday evening after joining from Southampton for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

Predicted XI: Luke Southwood, Charlie Raglan, Caleb Taylor, Lewis Freestone, Ryan Jackson, Liam Sercombe, Elliot Bonds, Taylor Perry, Will Ferry, Dan N’Lundulu, Alfie May.

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley is hopeful Connor Ogilvie will return after missing Tuesday night’s victory over Cardiff.

The Pompey boss admitted his absence was precautionary as the left-back was a surprise absentee from the trip to South Wales.

Clark Robertson and Denver Hume are also closing in on a return but Saturday’s trip to Whaddon Road might prove too early for the pair.

Cowley expects Joe Morrell to also return to full training next week after being given the green light from the specialist.

The Blues head coach is optimistic of a return to the matchday squad for his side’s League One fixture against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 20.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Ronan Curtis, Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Cheltenham: 11/5

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 10/2, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 6/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Alan Young

Key Stats (all competitions)

Cheltenham

Record this season: P3 W0 D0 L3

League Position: 22nd (0 points)

Top goalscorer: Alfie May (1)

Most Assists: None (N/A)

Discipline: 8 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P3 W1 D2 L0

League Position: 18th (2 points)

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (2)

Most Assists: Michale Jacobs, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis, Marlon Pack (1)

Discipline: 1 yellow card, 0 red cards

Form guide

Cheltenham

L 7-0 Exeter (H) – Carabao Cup

L 1-0 Barnsley (A) – League One

L 3-2 Peterborough (H) – League One

W 2-0 Northampton (H) – Friendly

W 1-0 Birmingham (H) – Friendly

Pompey

W 3-0 Cardiff (A) – Carabao Cup

D 0-0 Lincoln (H) – League One

D 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – League One

W 3-2 Barnet (A) – Friendly

L 2-0 Coventry (H) – Friendly

