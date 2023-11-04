Chesterfield vs Portsmouth injury news as four set to miss out

Let’s take a look at the latest injury and team news ahead of Portsmouth’s first round FA Cup clash against Chesterfield on Sunday afternoon.

Portsmouth are set to take on National League outfit Chesterfield in a first-round FA Cup tie on Sunday - who will Pompey be able to call upon for this potential banana-skin encounter?

In their last competitive encounter, Portsmouth were forced to come from behind in a battling display against cash-strapped Reading. They fell two goals behind, thanks to Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage, but displayed incredible resolve as they fought their way back into the game.

Strikes from Tino Anjorin and Colby Bishop ensured that the scores would be level at half time - in the second half, a goal from Terry Devlin was all Pompey needed to seal all three points on the road.

Managed by former Pompey boss Paul Cook, Chesterfield are currently top of the National League with 44 points. Their last league game saw them snatch a 3-1 away win over ten-man Kidderminster Harriers - Ollie Banks netted a brace, with Will Grigg sealing the deal in added time for the Spirites.

Without any further ado, let’s see who will be available to take on Chesterfield at the SMH Group Stadium on Sunday afternoon - and who will remain on the sidelines.

Tom Lowery: Knee injury Tom Lowery has been out of action since the opening day of the season - he is targeting a return later this month, however.

Tom Lowery - Speaking to The News, manager John Mousinho said: "I think he'll have a week of dropping in and out of training sessions and then he'll be back training with us the week building in to the FA Cup game, which will be great."

Connor Ogilvie Connor Ogilvie is set to be out for 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury that he sustained in Portsmouth's game against Cambridge.