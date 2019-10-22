Christian Burgess believes the Fratton faithful are deserving of a performance from Pompey.

And the defender knows delivering in front of a passionate home crowd against Lincoln tonight will stand Kenny Jackett’s side in good stead as they bid to turn their season around.

The Blues go into the game against Michael Appleton’s Imps sitting 18th in the table, following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

That loss – Pompey’s fourth in League One this term – saw the pressure crank up a gear on manager Kenny Jackett, with fans unhappy with how the campaign is unfolding.

Not for the first time this season, travelling Blues supporters were heard calling for the boss to be sacked at Kingsmeadow – chants that were also heard at Wycombe and the home win against Bolton.

Burgess knows the only way to turn the current situation around and appease fans is by picking up results on the pitch and putting in performances that would do the club proud.

Pompey defender Christian Burgess

And he believes there’s no better place to do that than at Fratton Park – a ground that can be a daunting place for opposition players.

The defender said: ‘It’s up to us to give them (the fans) something, giving them that momentum to get behind and support us.

‘We know what we need to do.

‘It’s just about less talk and more doing it on the pitch.

‘And if we can get Fratton Park as a fortress, which it has been, then that’s a massive advantage for us, definitely.

‘That will come, if the results come.

‘That is what we need to work at.

‘The atmosphere can be unbelievable, it can boost you massively.

‘I’ve had it a few times where you hear the reactions and you’re in awe.

‘It’s pretty daunting for the opposition.’

Burgess admitted he understood the fans’ frustrations, with the team currently appearing more like relegation candidates than promotion contenders.

He said the players were just as disappointed as those in the stands.

But by combining their ‘common goal’, he’s adamant the Blues can still be a force to be feared this season.

‘They (the fans) only want success as well, we share a common goal,’ added Burgess.

‘We need to strive towards that.

‘Once the fans back you, like they can, then it’s a real challenge for anyone going to Fratton Park to come away with anything positive.’