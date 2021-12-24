The FiveThirtyEight ‘Supercomputer’ has given it’s prediction as to where Danny Cowley’s side, who sit eighth in the third tier, will finish in League One this season along with the rest of the division.

The computer collects key data and statistics to construct an image of how the league table will look at the end of the season - here’s how they predict the table will look after 46 games…

1. Crewe Alexandra - 24th Predicted end of season points: 38 Predicted goal difference: -34 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd Predicted end of season points: 39 Predicted goal difference: -40 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - 22nd Predicted end of season points: 44 Predicted goal difference: -25 (Picture. Jason Brown) Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - 21st Predicted end of season points: 44 Predicted goal difference: -31 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales