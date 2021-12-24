From left: Lee Johnson, Danny Cowley, Ryan Lowe and Leam Richardson

Christmas ‘Supercomputer’ predicts where Portsmouth, Oxford United Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City & Co will finish in League One this season

Pompey are unbeaten in nine League One games which has re-ignited thoughts of a promotion push.

By Pepe Lacey
Friday, 24th December 2021, 2:58 pm

The FiveThirtyEight ‘Supercomputer’ has given it’s prediction as to where Danny Cowley’s side, who sit eighth in the third tier, will finish in League One this season along with the rest of the division.

The computer collects key data and statistics to construct an image of how the league table will look at the end of the season - here’s how they predict the table will look after 46 games…

Designed with Pompey fans in mind

Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.

1. Crewe Alexandra - 24th

Predicted end of season points: 38 Predicted goal difference: -34 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd

Predicted end of season points: 39 Predicted goal difference: -40 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - 22nd

Predicted end of season points: 44 Predicted goal difference: -25 (Picture. Jason Brown)

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - 21st

Predicted end of season points: 44 Predicted goal difference: -31 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
League OneCharlton AthleticOxford UnitedBolton WanderersPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 6