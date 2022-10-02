Class-act Conor Chaplin shows why he remains a firm Portsmouth favourite - despite Ipswich ties

The striker was clearly pleased that his big-spending Ipswich side got one over their promotion rivals by running out 3-2 winners in Suffolk.

Yet he made sure that he didn’t upset a fan base that still holds him in high regard as he acknowledged the away supporters’ contribution to a fantastic atmosphere at the home of the Tractor Boys.

SEE ALSO: Pompey boss Danny Cowley explains surprise midfield substitute decision at Ipswich that saw promising former Charlton and West Ham youngster Jay Mingi overlooked

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old also recognised the test that Danny Cowley’s side presented Ipswich on the pitch.

In a tweet posted after the final whistle, the former Pompey academy ace said: ‘Big win against a very good side!

‘Good to see the travelling fans as always onto Tuesday.’

The mutual respect that exists between Chaplin and the Blues supporters was in full display during the forward’s latest reunion with his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Chaplin set up Marcus Harness for Ipswich's opener against Pompey

He went over and applauded the 1,900-plus Pompey fans who made the near 400-mile road trip before kick-off, while the gesture was reciprocated when Chaplin was substituted on 81 minutes and after he recorded an assist for Marcus Harness’ 25th-minute opener.

And after his tweet, many Blues fans reached out to thank the former Blues player for his kind remarks.

@martinpompeyfan wrote: ‘Class as ever, @ConorChaplin10. I thought you had a really good game today. Best of luck the rest of the season PUP’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Gazzer1996 replied: ‘The only time that we don't want you to play well, good luck for the rest of the season! Your one of our own’.