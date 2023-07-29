Pompey’s final pre-season friendly ended in defeat as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Bristol City.
Mark Sykes’ 50th-minute goal gave the Championship side a Fratton Park victory in a match keeper Max O’Leary was barely tested.
Nonetheless, Pompey fans can be encouraged by a second-half display operating far more on the front foot, with a couple of eye-catching performers.
Here are our Blues player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 6
Real mixed bag. Produced a stunning save late on to somehow keep out Raphael Araoye’s goal-bound header, yet on two occasions came for crosses and ended up dropping the ball only to get away with it. Used the ball effectively, though. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 63 minutes) Back to his normal self after being understandably rusty in Tuesday night’s comeback. One first-half slide tackle drew appreciative applause from the home fans, while always offers a good delivery from the right when pushes up. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 9 - Man of the Match
(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 77 mins) A class act and comfortably the Blues’ best performer against Bristol City. Tenacious in the tackle, yet also comfortable on the ball and able to use it effectively. On this showing looks an excellent summer capture. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 77 minutes) Slotted in as the left-sided centre-half and the battle between him and Towler is hotting up. Composed with the ball at his feet and capable of playing out from the back, but also decent defensively and a good height. Photo: Jason Brown