Conor Shaughnessy started Pompey's 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesConor Shaughnessy started Pompey's 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Conor Shaughnessy started Pompey's 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Class act', 'Real mixed bag', 'The battle between them is hotting up': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from 1-0 defeat to Bristol City

Pompey’s final pre-season friendly ended in defeat as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Bristol City.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Jul 2023, 20:36 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 20:50 BST

Mark Sykes’ 50th-minute goal gave the Championship side a Fratton Park victory in a match keeper Max O’Leary was barely tested.

Nonetheless, Pompey fans can be encouraged by a second-half display operating far more on the front foot, with a couple of eye-catching performers.

Here are our Blues player ratings...

Real mixed bag. Produced a stunning save late on to somehow keep out Raphael Araoye’s goal-bound header, yet on two occasions came for crosses and ended up dropping the ball only to get away with it. Used the ball effectively, though.

1. Will Norris - 6

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 63 minutes) Back to his normal self after being understandably rusty in Tuesday night’s comeback. One first-half slide tackle drew appreciative applause from the home fans, while always offers a good delivery from the right when pushes up.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 77 mins) A class act and comfortably the Blues’ best performer against Bristol City. Tenacious in the tackle, yet also comfortable on the ball and able to use it effectively. On this showing looks an excellent summer capture.

3. Regan Poole - 9 - Man of the Match

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 77 minutes) Slotted in as the left-sided centre-half and the battle between him and Towler is hotting up. Composed with the ball at his feet and capable of playing out from the back, but also decent defensively and a good height.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

