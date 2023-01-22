Class from the football family: Portsmouth thank Exeter City on moving day for our lost ones

Saw the 'one family' banner in the Exeter fans during the minute's applause for little Ace and Stevie Mac today. Nice touch that. Thank you. #Pompey #ExeterCity #PFC #ECFC

@InadequateHench

I thought that was so lovely from the Exeter supporters with that banner and joining in with the applause. Such a emotional time for Ace’s family and friends.

Pompey's players pay tribute to Anton Walkes after his death this week.

@SharonDrain9

Home & away fans, all four stands, players and officials stopped and paid respect to this little legend! Love this club, football just doesn’t matter compared to this

@MikeOfPompey

Congratulations to @Pompey on the win & just as important the clean sheet !! Worked hard for that this week !! Onwards & upwards

@simonbass10

Thoroughly delightful to see so many leaving Fratton in a good mood for once. You could also see how much those winning goals meant to a group of players that looked broken beforehand. A good day all-round. Get me to Fleetwood.

@PompeyViking62

Delighted for John Mousinho. An absolute whirlwind of a week for him, and so much going on at #Pompey, even outside of his appointment. Not easy for the most robust of characters to navigate. Obviously the hard work is to come, but that’s some barrier to bash through already.

@chriswisey

I was a little bit worse for wear the last time #Pompey won a league game on home turf. Since then we’ve lost the Queen, brought in 2 different Prime Ministers and I’ve welcomed my daughter into the world. It’s been a long time coming, hopefully this is just the start…

@JakePompeySmith

Didn't think we'd be saying SUPER SUPER JOHN so soon … #pompey

@peter_barfoot

Very difficult between Macey and Morrell for me but I think I have to give MOTM to Morrell. He's been mustard since the World cup and ran the show alongside Pack in the middle today.

