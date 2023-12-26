Pompey suffered the agony of a late defeat as Bristol Rovers grabbed a 94th-minute winner.
It was heartbreak for John Mousinho’s men who levelled through substitute Paddy Lane with 16th minutes left – only for Luke Thomas to secure the points at the death.
It was a real mixed bag from Pompey, with some disappointing displays amid so encouraging performances – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
One excellent early save from Marquis didn’t count for offside, while had no chance for Evans’ free-kick. Produced one good late save at his near post to thwart Jack Hunt. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Produced one lovely cross from the right on the stroke of half-time which Bishop almost got on the end of. Another solid showing. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Defensively sound once more while when challenged to use the ball effectively, didn't let the Blues down, particularly in the first-half. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 9 - MOM
Such a classy display. Blocked and headed everything, while often in the first-half drove forward with the ball well beyond the halfway line trying to make things happen. Photo: Jason Brown