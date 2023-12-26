News you can trust since 1877
Pompey central defender Sean Raggett clears his lines against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey central defender Sean Raggett clears his lines against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Classy display', 'Has to do better', 'Nothing went right': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings after 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers

Pompey suffered the agony of a late defeat as Bristol Rovers grabbed a 94th-minute winner.
Neil Allen
Published 26th Dec 2023, 18:04 GMT
It was heartbreak for John Mousinho’s men who levelled through substitute Paddy Lane with 16th minutes left – only for Luke Thomas to secure the points at the death.

It was a real mixed bag from Pompey, with some disappointing displays amid so encouraging performances – and here are our player ratings...

One excellent early save from Marquis didn’t count for offside, while had no chance for Evans’ free-kick. Produced one good late save at his near post to thwart Jack Hunt.

1. Will Norris - 7

One excellent early save from Marquis didn't count for offside, while had no chance for Evans' free-kick. Produced one good late save at his near post to thwart Jack Hunt.

Produced one lovely cross from the right on the stroke of half-time which Bishop almost got on the end of. Another solid showing.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Produced one lovely cross from the right on the stroke of half-time which Bishop almost got on the end of. Another solid showing.

Defensively sound once more while when challenged to use the ball effectively, didn't let the Blues down, particularly in the first-half.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Defensively sound once more while when challenged to use the ball effectively, didn't let the Blues down, particularly in the first-half.

Such a classy display. Blocked and headed everything, while often in the first-half drove forward with the ball well beyond the halfway line trying to make things happen.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 9 - MOM

Such a classy display. Blocked and headed everything, while often in the first-half drove forward with the ball well beyond the halfway line trying to make things happen.

