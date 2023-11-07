News you can trust since 1877
‘Classy performer’, ‘showed what has to offer’, ‘failed to take opportunity’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Leyton Orient EFL Trophy win

The ratings are in from Pompey’s EFL Trophy meeting with Leyton Orient tonight.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Nov 2023, 21:15 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 21:47 GMT

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Brisbane Road?

The Pompey ratings are in from Orient win

The Pompey ratings are in from Orient win Photo: Jason Brown

Very competent showing from the back-up keeper. Not always looked comfortable on outings to date, but was a calm and technically decent presence behind a makeshift back line - a display topped by excellent reflex save to deny Drinan.

2. Ryan Schofield - 8

Very competent showing from the back-up keeper. Not always looked comfortable on outings to date, but was a calm and technically decent presence behind a makeshift back line - a display topped by excellent reflex save to deny Drinan.

Match action from Pompey's clash at Leyton Orient from our photographer Jason Brown.

3. Match action

Match action from Pompey's clash at Leyton Orient from our photographer Jason Brown. Photo: Jason Brown

Classy performer. Excelled at both ends of the pitch and was a constant outlet down the right, before shifting seamlessly into the middle of defence. Made it look easy with his comfort on the ball.

4. Zak Swanson - 8

Classy performer. Excelled at both ends of the pitch and was a constant outlet down the right, before shifting seamlessly into the middle of defence. Made it look easy with his comfort on the ball.

