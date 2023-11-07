The ratings are in from Pompey’s EFL Trophy meeting with Leyton Orient tonight.
Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Brisbane Road?
The Pompey ratings are in from Orient win Photo: Jason Brown
2. Ryan Schofield - 8
Very competent showing from the back-up keeper. Not always looked comfortable on outings to date, but was a calm and technically decent presence behind a makeshift back line - a display topped by excellent reflex save to deny Drinan.
4. Zak Swanson - 8
Classy performer. Excelled at both ends of the pitch and was a constant outlet down the right, before shifting seamlessly into the middle of defence. Made it look easy with his comfort on the ball.